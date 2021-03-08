Plants, trees struggle to survive through winter storms

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As temperatures begin to warm across Oklahoma, many residents are now working to help their plants and trees that survived the brutal winter storms.

“It was devastating. It was devastating to the tree lovers. It was devastating to all the trees around the state,” said Darrell Pothorst, nursery manager at TLC Nursery.

Trees were destroyed all over our state after a massive ice storm swept across Oklahoma in October.

“The freeze was extreme. It was a lot worse than what we’ve had any time in the recent past,” said Pothorst.

Foliage was hit again last month when extremely low temperature plagued our state.

Now, many of our yards look brown and empty.

“We all see damage right now from the freeze. Whether that be burnt leaves on our holly, our nandinas or browning foliage on our cedars and junipers,” said Pothorst.

As temperatures start to climb, Oklahomans are now wondering what to do to help their plants survive.

Pothorst says patience is your best bet.

“Once things have greened up and you have seen what is dead and not, that’s when you would prune back. You don’t want to do that now. It’s just too early to tell what’s really going on with the plants,” he said.

This nice stretch of weather, watering like normal, and even some fertilizer could help.

Pothorst says to wait at least another month or two before tearing anything out of the ground.

“No one wants to look at those plants in their yard right now, but you also don’t want to rip them out prematurely,” he said.

He also pointed out that you could be pleasantly surprised by what has survived.

“Just be patient, it’ll happen, and things will look good again hopefully soon enough,” said Pothorst.

If you need help or specific answers, you can reach out to TLC Nursery here.