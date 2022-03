OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A playground in northwest Oklahoma City caught on fire Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to the Chesapeake Energy Center of Hope near Northwest 10th and Pennsylvania.

The blaze destroyed the playground equipment and some of the building’s windows.

Singed playground equipment following a fire.

Oklahoma City Fire Department officials told KFOR they think the fire was ignited by an errant cigarette.

The building was briefly evacuated.

No one was injured.