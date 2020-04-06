Plaza District announces support fund to help retail, restaurant employees affected by COVID-19 pandemic business closures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Plaza District is raising money to support retail and restaurant employees who are affected by businesses closing due to the coronavirus crisis.

The Plaza Support Fund is hoping to raise $16,000, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to workers in the district.

The fundraiser will happen in an event on Friday, April 10, from 6-8 p.m., with the Plaza District hosting a live stream via Facebook Live to replace their normal second Friday event, LIVE! on the Plaza.

“The Plaza Support Fund could not have come at a better time to help ease the financial worries of the artists, creators, and small business employees who are the heart of the Plaza District,” said Rachel Cope, founder and CEO of 84 Hospitality. “These funds will pay rents, utilities, and help purchase necessities during these difficult times. Speaking for our team, we are forever grateful and look forward to seeing everyone back in the neighborhood when this is over!”

Virtual activities will include a painting class led by Adam Jones of Paint N Cheers, doggy punk vest DIY led by Amanda Martinez of Dig It! Boutique, performances by local drag entertainers, and much more.

“We estimate around 160 Plaza District workers are going without their main source of income at this time. We wouldn’t be the thriving district we are today without their hard work,” said Selena Skorman, Executive Director of the Plaza Business Alliance and the Plaza District Association. “We wanted to do something to show them how much we appreciate them and how we are all in this together. And we wanted to provide a fun evening of entertainment for everyone to enjoy!”

The Plaza District is accepting donations via their website, and via payment services like Venmo, CashApp, and PayPal. Those who give $25 or more will receive a limited edition t-shirt designed by artist Dusty Gilpin, while supplies last.