Plaza District Festival canceled amid ongoing coronavirus pandemic

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular arts festival says it is canceling its plans for an event in the fall due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Plaza District Association and the Plaza Business Alliance announced on Monday that they have decided to cancel the Plaza District Festival.

“This event does so much for the community: brings families to the district, offers free activities and arts experiences, highlights local artists and musicians, and provides greatly needed revenue to our local businesses, but none of these benefits outweigh the public health,” says Plaza District Executive Director Selena Skorman. “The magic of this event occurs when a large amount of people come together in celebration of the arts and the district, and that is not something we should be promoting or doing right now.”

The festival was scheduled to take place on Saturday, Oct. 3.

“It is with great sadness that we share that we are cancelling this year’s Plaza District Festival. At the end of the day, there is not a way to put on this event safely and responsibly,” a statement by the district read. “We cancel this year’s event in the hopes that we can safely gather next year. Our hearts are with you, OKC. Be well, and don’t be a stranger to your Plaza District.”