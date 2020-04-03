Plaza District raising funds to support employees impacted by COVID-19 closures

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular district that is home to many unique, local businesses and restaurants says it is now doing its part to help those employees in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plaza District is raising money to support retail and restaurant employees whose incomes are directly affected by closings related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Plaza Support Fund aims to raise $16,000 for the workers in the district.

The fundraiser will culminate in an event on Facebook Live on Friday, April 10 to replace LIVE! on the Plaza.

“The Plaza Support Fund could not have come at a better time to help ease the financial worries of the artists, creators, and small business employees who are the heart of the Plaza District,” said Rachel Cope, founder and CEO of 84 Hospitality. “These funds will pay rents, utilities, and help purchase necessities during these difficult times. Speaking for our team, we are forever grateful and look forward to seeing everyone back in the neighborhood when this is over!”

Virtual activities include a painting class by Adam Jones of Paint N Cheers, doggy punk vest DIY by Amanda Martinez of Dig It! Boutique, and performances by local drag entertainers.

“We estimate around 160 Plaza District workers are going without their main source of income at this time. We wouldn’t be the thriving district we are today without their hard work,” said Selena Skorman, Executive Director of the Plaza Business Alliance and the Plaza District Association. “We wanted to do something to show them how much we appreciate them and how we are all in this together. And we wanted to provide a fun evening of entertainment for everyone to enjoy!”

The Plaza District is currently accepting donations on its website. Those who give $25 or more will receive a limited edition t-shirt designed by artist Dusty Gilpin, while supplies last.