Plaza District to highlight local black artists during events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Plaza District says it is bringing attention to local black artists during a pair of events later this month.

The district will host ‘Solidarity in the Plaza: Black Lives Matter’ on Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26.

Organizers say they will host 10 to 15 black visual artists spread throughout the Plaza District.

“I’m thrilled that Black Lives Matter is being given another platform to bring to light its important mission. I hope that Solidarity in the Plaza brings even greater focus and attention to this movement and the difference that it is making in creating a fair and just world,” said Camal Pennington, Plaza District Association board member.

16th Street will be closed from N. Indiana Ave. to N. Gatewood Ave., giving artists and visitors plenty of room.

Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.

Organizers say the event has been split into two days in an effort to manage attendance and promote social distancing.

The event will be from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on both Saturdays with a special outdoor film screening at 8 p.m. on Sept. 26.

“These two Saturdays will be such fun – we are grateful to be able to resume hosting this event. What a gift that we have so much talent within our city. And the best part is 16th Street will be closed, allowing for more space for people to come and enjoy these incredible artists and performers,” commented Selena Skorman, Executive Director of the Plaza District.

