Plaza District to host Black Lives Matter event highlighting local black artists

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Plaza District will host a Black Lives Matter event this weekend highlighting local black artists.

On Friday, the 16th Street Plaza District will host Solidarity in the Plaza: Black Lives Matter, which features 15-20 black visual artists spread throughout the district and live performances from black performers.

The event will start at 5 p.m. and culminate in a film screening at 9 p.m. led by Crystal Campbell and the Queer Film Continuum.

Social distancing and mask wearing are encouraged.

“The Black Lives Matter protests are crucial for us to make our city and state a fair and

just place to live. We hope this event offers an opportunity for Black Lives Matter to gain

more allies across our city and for the Plaza District to show its solidarity with this

important movement,” said Camal Pennington, Plaza District Association board

member.

“We’ve enjoyed a history of reaching out to those who often go overlooked – be it the

LGBTQ+ community with Pride or the Latinx community with Día de los Muertos. Now

it’s time for the Plaza District Association to do its part to reach out to the black

community in a time when they most need our support. We are excited to showcase the

immense amount of talent within the black artist community in celebration of and

solidarity with Black Lives Matter,” commented Selena Skorman, Executive Director of

the Plaza District.

The event is located on the 1700 block of N.W. 16th Street.

For more information, visit this website.