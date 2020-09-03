Plaza District to partially close 16th Street for Saturday events

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A popular district in Oklahoma City that is usually bustling with fun festivals and events is now working to make sure visitors can enjoy the businesses and restaurants safely.

The Plaza District announced that it will close 16th Street from N. Indiana Ave. to N. Gatewood Ave. each Saturday through October for their weekly 16th Street Saturdays events.

Organizers say the street closure is an effort to give space to visitors to socially distance during their time in the Plaza District.

With the extra space, the Plaza District will host artist vendors and live music, continuing its mission to provide opportunities for the public to interact with the arts and artists.

“We’ve been working on how to safely bring people to the district for months now, and we think this is a solution where everyone wins,” said Selena Skorman, Executive Director of the Plaza District. “With the street closed, we can ensure more room for our visitors and do some fun things for our patrons, like providing tables for people to grab carry out from their favorite restaurant and eat outside or hosting artists and performers.”

The events will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 5 with live music, an artist market, and the start of Plaza Walls’ Mural Expo.

On the third and fourth Saturdays in September, the Plaza District plans to revive their Solidarity in the Plaza: Black Lives Matter event, and will provide more details on this event in the near future.

16th Street Saturdays is noon-5pm and is located on the 1700 block of NW 16th Street.

