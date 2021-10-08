‘Please slow down’: Oklahoma City police asking motorists to slow their roll after driver caught going 138 mph

A speeder was going 138 mph on an Oklahoma City interstate.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – “Please slow down.” That’s what Oklahoma City police are asking of the public after a motorist was recorded going 138 miles per hour.

“This is soooooooo dangerous,” an official said in a post on the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Facebook page.

The motorist was going 138 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone at Interstate 240 and Douglas Boulevard.

A motorcycle officer recorded the shockingly high speed.

Information was not provided on whether police caught up to the speeder, but a previous version of the post said “To ticket or to ticket?”