OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say a pod aimed at helping veterans who find themselves behind bars is being created at the jail.

At the Oklahoma County Jail, a pod is being created for military veterans, with each branch of the military to be painted on the walls, as well as an eagle and the American flag.

Special services for veterans will be provided to help with mental health issues and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The pod is expected to be finished within the next couple of weeks.