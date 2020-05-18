Pod for veterans to be created at Oklahoma County Jail

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office say a pod aimed at helping veterans who find themselves behind bars is being created at the jail.

At the Oklahoma County Jail, a pod is being created for military veterans, with each branch of the military to be painted on the walls, as well as an eagle and the American flag.

Special services for veterans will be provided to help with mental health issues and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

The pod is expected to be finished within the next couple of weeks.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ
graphic with open for takeout or delivery

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter