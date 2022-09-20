MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Family members and friends are working to honor the life of a fallen Oklahoma County sergeant and an injured deputy with a benefit poker run.

Last month, deputies with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home near S.W. 78th and Youngs Blvd. to serve eviction papers.

While at the scene, officials say Benjamin Plank began shooting at the deputies.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz, a 25-year veteran of the force, was shot and killed. Deputy Mark Johns was also wounded.

Sgt. Bobby Swartz and Deputy Mark Johns

“When Deputy Swartz got hit and went down, [Deputy Johns] tried to get on top of him and pull him out of the way. What a courageous act,” Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson said.

Johns was shot multiple times as he tried to save his friend.

“Like I said, to give your own life for your friends…so courageous,” Johnson said. [He] jumped down to get and pull him out of the way, and in that time, he got hit himself. Truly a hero.”

Now, friends and family members are hosting a benefit poker run for Sgt. Swartz and Deputy Johns.

Registration for the poker run begins at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at Crossings Community Church. The first bikes are expected to leave at 10:30 a.m.

The run will end at VFW Post 7192, located at 9500 N.E. 10th St. in Midwest City.

Organizers say there will be a barbecue, auction, and live music for entertainment.

Donations will be accepted on behalf of the families.