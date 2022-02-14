OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It was a fun event for a great cause.

Mother Nature played her part with the big dip in the temperatures on Saturday, it made for a truly chilly dip for this year’s Polar Plunge.

A strong north wind and freezing temperatures made for a true Polar Plunge Saturday morning at Hurricane Harbor in Oklahoma City.

“It’s about 28 degrees outside, the water is pretty cold,” said Milt Gilliam, Polar Plunge organizer.

More than 350 participants took the leap into the waist-high water at the former White Water Bay.

“We’ve got plungers from all different law enforcement agencies and all kinds of community agencies,” said Gilliam.

Participants doing some warm up dancing, putting on costumes of all kinds and then making the jump for the 21st year into the icy blue.

“This is probably the biggest crowd we have ever had,” said Gilliam.

Most jumpers just got in half way and made a quick exit, but some took the total body plunge.

Saturday’s event, one of 12 plunges that goes on across the state in January and February, raised over $50,000 for Special Olympics of Oklahoma.

“They are going to be proud of what they have accomplished. They are going to be freezing and cold but they are going to know they did something for a good cause,” said Gilliam

Gilliam says it’s the biggest turnout in more than 20 years in Oklahoma City.

For more information, visit the event’s website.