Police: 1 arrested, warrant issued for another in connection to violent assault

An altercation at Northpark Mall that turned into a man being assaulted.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been arrested, and a warrant has been issued for another person following an assault at a local mall.

Shortly after midnight on Aug. 14, officers were called to the XO Cocktail Lounge at Northpark Mall in reference to an assault.

Witnesses said that it all started when a man got into a verbal argument with two black men inside the lounge.

“When officers arrived, they learned that there was a group of individuals inside a business inside of that mall, and as they were leaving, they were having a verbal altercation that actually turned physical,” said MSgt. Dillon Quirk of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials say after leaving the lounge, the men attacked one man.

The pair was seen on surveillance video from Northpark mall shoving a victim in a white shirt, as another victim in blue appears to be knocked out cold, lying on the ground.

“One of our victims was knocked out to the point where they lost consciousness. The other victim suffered some superficial laceration,” Quirk said.

Now, officials say they have identified both of the suspects involved in the assault.

Oklahoma City police say they have arrested 52-year-old Johnny Kirk on one count of aggravated assault and battery.

Officials say a warrant has been issued for 42-year-old Tony Battle in connection with the assault.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.