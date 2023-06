TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Tulsa say four people were injured in a shooting in Tulsa.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to a shooting near E. 27th St. and S. Harvard Ave.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized that four people had been shot.

Officials say one man in his 20s died from his injuries, and two of the victims are listed in critical condition.

Investigators told KJRH that the suspect is still on the loose.