OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a shooting left one woman dead and a teenager injured.

Around 7:20 p.m. on Aug. 1, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported double shooting near S.W. 22nd and Blackwelder.

When officers arrived, they found 19-year-old Aaliyah Quintero-Lopez and a 16-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, Quintero-Lopez died from her injuries. The 16-year-old was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the two victims were in the same car when they were involved in a road rage incident with at least one other vehicle.

So far, no arrests have been made and police do not have a definitive description of a suspect.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.