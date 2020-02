OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who might have information about a theft.

Investigators say a man walked into a store near S.W. 104th and Western twice within a few minutes.

Employees soon realized that several razors, which added up to $1,000, were missing from the store.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.