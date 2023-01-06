TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A community is mourning the loss of a child who was allegedly murdered by his sister.

Around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 5, officers with the Tulsa Police Riverside Division responded to a reported stabbing in the 1000 block of 64th Pl. S.

When police arrived at the scene, paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old child.

Investigators say the victim’s parent was asleep when their 12-year-old daughter woke the parent up to say that she stabbed her 9-year-old brother.

The child was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The 12-year-old girl was taken into custody and is being held at the juvenile justice center.