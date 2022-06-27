OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

Just before 3 a.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting at an apartment complex near W. I-240 Service Rd. and S. May Ave.

When officers arrived, they learned there was a party and one person had been shot.

The victim, 24-year-old Tyree Lowman, was rushed to a hospital in a private vehicle. However, Lowman was pronounced dead.

The suspect in the case has been identified as a 15-year-old male. He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Juvenile Justice Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.