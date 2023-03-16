OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was killed in a southwest Oklahoma City shooting.

Around 9:20 a.m. on March 13, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting near S. May Ave. and S.W. 59th St.

When officers arrived, they found 38-year-old Steffon Smith suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Shortly after the shooting, police identified a suspect in the shooting as a 15-year-old male.

The teen was arrested on complaints of first-degree murder and booked into the Berry House.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Homicide Tip line or Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at (405) 235-7300.