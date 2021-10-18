Police: 16-year-old shot, killed by stray bullet in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officers say no arrests have been made following a deadly shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

On Friday night, Oklahoma City police responded to a fight and a shooting at a parking lot of an event center near S.W. 59th St. and Agnew Ave.

When officers arrived, they found 16-year-old Oscar Escobedo suffering from a gunshot wound.

Escobedo was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators say it appears that Escobedo may have been hit by a stray bullet stemming from the fight in the parking lot.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Linen at (405) 297-1200.