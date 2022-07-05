OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities continue to search for a suspect following a deadly shooting on Sunday night.

Just before 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oklahoma City police were called to the 4200 block of N. Lottie regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived, they learned that an altercation had taken place between 17-year-old Jaylen Colbert and two strangers.

At some point, Colbert was shot.

Colbert was rushed to a local fire station by a private vehicle, and was then rushed to a local hospital.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.