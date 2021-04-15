Police: 17-year-old robbed while leaving Oklahoma City convenience store

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officers are asking for the public’s help after an Oklahoma teenager was robbed at gunpoint.

On April 6, Oklahoma City officers were called to a convenience store near N.E. 10th and I-35 regarding a robbery.

Investigators say a 17-year-old was at the convenience store when he was robbed at gunpoint of his belongings.

Authorities were able to obtain surveillance photos from the store of a man they would like to speak with in regards to the robbery.

The alleged suspect drove away in a silver Nissan vehicle.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

