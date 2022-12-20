NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting in Norman.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man dead inside a vehicle at the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives were led to 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury.

Garrett Stotesbury. Image courtesy Cleveland County Detention Center.

Stotesbury was interviewed, arrested, and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

in September 2021, Stotesbury led police on a chase after an attempted robbery with a firearm.

The incident led to a crash and the suspect pulling a gun on a witness, and the encounter with police was caught on camera by an defense attorney at the right place with the right equipment.

So far, police have not released the victim’s identity.

If you have any information on the case, call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444 or Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-7867.