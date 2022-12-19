Breaking news Sunday morning in Norman. One person is dead following a possible shooting in the Lexington Crossing mobile home park.

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they have arrested one person in connection with a deadly shooting in Norman.

Around 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a possible shooting in the 800 block of Lexington St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 21-year-old man dead inside a vehicle at the scene.

Following an investigation, detectives were led to 19-year-old Garrett Stotesbury.

Stotesbury was interviewed, arrested, and booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on a complaint of first-degree murder.

So far, police have not released the victim’s identity.

If you have any information on the case, call the Norman Police Department at (405) 321-1444 or Norman CrimeStoppers at (405) 366-7867.