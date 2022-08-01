DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say they are investigating an incident that left two people dead and another wounded in Duncan.

Around 12:30 p.m. on July 31, officers with the Duncan Police Department were called to a home on W. Gatlin Rd. following a shooting.

When police arrived, they found 40-year-old Kristy Fixico dead at the scene and another woman suffering from a gunshot wound.

Investigators were able to identify 32-year-old Tyler Alexander as a suspect in the case.

Authorities say Alexander shot one of the women and stabbed the other. He then fled in a white 2009 Mercedes.

Officers were able to find the vehicle abandoned approximately nine miles west of Duncan.

Police found Alexander’s body near the vehicle. He appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing, but they do not have any reason to believe that anyone else is involved in the case.