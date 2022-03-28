OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Oklahoma City that claimed the life of one man.

Around 4 a.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to an area near I-35 and S.E. 23rd St. in south Oklahoma City.

A deputy with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle completely stopped in a lane of traffic along I-35. The vehicle appeared to have been hit by multiple rounds of gunfire.

Authorities say the driver, 24-year-old Shreya Govindji, was shot multiple times and was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The passenger in the vehicle, 30-year-old Deontae Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.