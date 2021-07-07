Police: 22-year-old killed in Oklahoma City shooting

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that claimed the life of 22-year-old in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 p.m. on July 6, Oklahoma City police were called to the Seminole Ridge Apartments in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Latrell Davis suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say Davis was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that an altercation had taken place that led to Davis being shot.

At this point, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

