Police: 3 pistols connected to homicides found during street racing bust

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department are releasing more information about an illegal car rally that ended with nearly 100 arrests.

Since February of 2020, officials say they have documented 86 reports of street racing in Oklahoma City.

“It’s against the law and we are going to enforce it when we see it,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Recently, police say the groups have grown in size, and they have even shut down traffic along busy roadways.

On Aug. 22, Oklahoma City police say several illegal racers were seen closing down intersections and roadways.

“They were out there doing burn outs in the middle of the roadway and trying to shut down traffic,” said Knight.

As a result, the police department worked to break up the street racing group.

Officers arrested 84 adults and 15 juveniles, and 46 vehicles were impounded.

Authorities say one officer was assaulted and suffered a serious concussion as a result of the assault.

On Thursday, the police department released updated information from the bust.

Officials say eight pistols were found during the sting, and they have learned that three of those firearms were used in homicides.