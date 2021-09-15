Police: 34 arrests made, drugs seized during warrant sweep

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma City say dozens of fugitives are off the streets following a joint operation.

In late August, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals teamed up to conduct a warrant sweep.

During ‘Operation Spartan,’ law enforcement officers were able to arrest 34 people, while 12 others were found to already be in custody in another jurisdiction.

Authorities also seized 7 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, seven firearms, and 530 Xanax pills.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

