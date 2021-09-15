Police: 34 arrests made, drugs seized during warrant sweep

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials in Oklahoma City say dozens of fugitives are off the streets following a joint operation.

In late August, the Oklahoma City Police Department and the U.S. Marshals teamed up to conduct a warrant sweep.

During ‘Operation Spartan,’ law enforcement officers were able to arrest 34 people, while 12 others were found to already be in custody in another jurisdiction.

Authorities also seized 7 grams of cocaine, 10 grams of methamphetamine, seven firearms, and 530 Xanax pills.