Police: 65-year-old woman victim of Lawton homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KFOR) – Lawton police are investigating after a 65-year-old woman was killed last month in a shooting.
On June 25, around 11:30 p.m., a shooting took place at the Raintree Apartments.
During the shooting, Mamie Caldwell was shot and killed.
Lawton police say they are unsure why it happened and are asking anyone with information to come forward.
Crime Stoppers of SW Oklahoma have enacted a one-time $5,000.00 reward for anyone
that has information that leads to the arrest and/or chargers being filed of the person who
committed the murder.
