OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about an attempted robbery that turned deadly in Oklahoma City.

Around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving, Oklahoma City officers were called to an armed robbery call at a business in the 6200 block of N.W. Expressway.

Investigators say 75-year-old Wayne Zettlemoyer walked into the business with a handgun, and allegedly pointed it at an armed security officer.

That security officer, who was identified as 42-year-old James Palmer, shot Zettlemoyer.

Zettlemoyer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities learned that the gun Zettlemoyer was carrying was a BB gun that resembled a semi-automatic handgun.

Currently, the investigation is in the early stages and no arrests have been made.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.