Police: 78-year-old woman murdered before body found in house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in a house fire last week.

On May 22, just before 3 a.m., the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire near S.E. 44th and Sunnylane.

Firefighters discovered the body of 78-year-old Sara Cleveland while fighting the blaze.

Police say Cleveland had injuries that were consistent with homicide, and occurred before the house fire started.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.