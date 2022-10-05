OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating the tragic death of a 9-year-old child in south Oklahoma City.

Around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, emergency crews were called to a reported drive-by shooting near S.E. 47th St. and East Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned that a 9-year-old child had been shot.

Sadly, the child died from their injuries.

Detectives say the 9-year-old was likely hit by a stray bullet from the drive-by shooting.

“They’re all bad, but when you have a child involved, it’s especially hard on the officers,” said Sgt. Rob Robertson, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

So far, no information about a possible suspect has been released.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.