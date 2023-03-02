OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say one person has been arrested after he allegedly tried to steal from the wrong person.

On Feb. 23, Oklahoma City police were called to the 2300 block of S. Robinson for a disturbance.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the victim was checking on his business after receiving an alert about an alarm call.

At that point, he says he saw 31-year-old Charles Bullock attempting to saw off the catalytic converter on the victim’s truck.

The victim told investigators that Bullock attempted to attack him, so he defended himself with a crowbar.

Bullock was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, burglary, and malicious injury.