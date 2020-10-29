Police: Alleged burglar shot, killed by homeowner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after an alleged burglar was shot and killed by a homeowner in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of N. Drexel Blvd. on a reported burglary.

Investigators say an occupant of the home confronted the alleged burglar. During that confrontation, the burglar was shot and killed.

The resident involved in the shooting was interviewed and released pending further investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this case should call the Homicide Tip-Line at (405) 297-1200.

