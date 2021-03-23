Police: Alleged thief stole car, then changed clothes to avoid capture

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they are searching for an alleged thief who quickly changed after the crime.

Investigators say the suspect stole a vehicle that was equipped with GPS.

When officers tracked the vehicle to a gas station, they say he parked the car and decided to change his clothes to get away.

Although he was able to leave the scene without being captured, authorities say his changing act was caught on a surveillance camera.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.