OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in northwest Oklahoma City.

Just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of N.W. 30th St.

When officers arrived at the scene of the Copperfield Apartments, they did not find a victim.

A short time later, dispatchers received a call from a local hospital about a shooting victim.

Investigators say a man had arrived with a gunshot wound but he died from his injuries.

Authorities have identified the victim as 43-year-old Dewon Thomas.

Investigators allege that an altercation took place between Thomas and 22-year-old Ledarian HIcks, which led to Thomas being shot.

Officials say Hicks was not taken into custody. Instead, they say it will be up to the district attorney’s office to determine if any charges will be filed in the case.

Currently, this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.