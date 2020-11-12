Police: Amber Alert, murder suspect killed in deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators have confirmed that the search for an Amber Alert suspect has come to a deadly end.

Authorities began searching for 37-year-old Brandon Milburn on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a 911 call about a shooting at a home near S. Bryant Ave. and S.E. 59th St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 23-year-old Shatica Hixon at the home. Officials learned that Hixon was 9-weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

“When we arrived, we did locate a dead victim, homicide victim; there was obvious signs of homicide,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Investigators also learned that a 14-month-old infant had been taken from the home just after the shooting.

Brandon Milburn

At that point, an Amber Alert was issued for the child and the public was asked to be on the look out for Milburn.

Officials say Milburn dropped off the child with a relative, who did not know that the child had been abducted.

A few hours later, the child was dropped off at a detention center near the Oklahoma/ Texas border in Love County.

Around 10:40 a.m., investigators say Milburn stole a pickup truck from a business near S.W. 119th and May Ave. The truck was equipped with a GPS tracking device, which led the employee to the 2500 block of S.W. 95th St.

Authorities say when the employee approached the truck, Milburn appeared from behind a tree and opened fire on the man.

The employee, who was identified as 34-year-old Stephen Christopher Huskey, was hit by the gunfire. Huskey was able to drive down the street before crashing into a tree and dying from his injuries in the 2400 block of S.W. 95th St.

Investigators say Milburn then left the scene in the stolen truck before abandoning the vehicle near S.W. 104th and May.

Around 11:30 a.m., authorities say Milburn robbed a juvenile at gunpoint and stole his Toyota Avalon. He abandoned that vehicle near S.W. 122nd and May Ave.

Police spent hours searching for Milburn, but he was not found.

However, officers received information that Milburn may be driving a silver Toyota Prius in southwest Oklahoma City.

Shortly after 4 a.m. on Wednesday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department spotted a silver Prius near S.W. 104th and May.

The suspect led officers on a chase across southwest Oklahoma City before the chase came to an end near Couch and Lee in downtown Oklahoma City.

At that point, the suspect got out of his vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police.

Milburn was shot and killed, and Oklahoma City Officer Zach Barby was injured in the shooting. The bullet that hit Barby was stopped by his ballistic vest.

“One of our officers was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries,” said Capt. Dan Stewart, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

