Police apprehend person of interest in disturbing incident at Moore grocery store

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Moore police have in custody the person of interest connected to a disturbing incident in which someone defecated in a freezer at a grocery store.

The incident occurred at Crest Foods on Sunday night.

“The person of interest in the disturbing incident at Crest Foods was identified, located, apprehended and was booked into the Cleveland County Detention Center on unrelated charges,” Moore police said on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives with Moore Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division positively identified the apprehended individual, whose name has not been released, as the same person involved in the incident at the grocery store, according to police officials.

“The investigative findings will be provided to the Cleveland County District Attorneys Office for review and filing of charges, at which time the identity of the subject may be provided,” police officials said.

Moore resident Shirley Wright-Johnson spoke with KFOR on Tuesday, saying she opened the freezer to grab a bag of pizza rolls when she felt something strange. She quickly discovered that someone defecated in the freezer and concealed the feces beneath the pizza rolls.

“I was so disgusted I was almost in tears,” Wright-Johnson said.

Police released the below surveillance image of the person of interest, hoping it would lead to him being identified and ultimately apprehended.

The man was apprehended thanks to community member assistance and the vigilance of an off-duty officer, officials said.