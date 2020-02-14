Police: Argument over parking led to shooting in west Oklahoma City

One person is injured after a shooting in west Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is injured after an argument led to a shooting in west Oklahoma City, police say.

Just after 4:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to a shooting at a travel center near I-40 and Council.

Police tell KFOR a truck driver was shot in the chest.

Officials say the incident started over parking between the truck driver and a security guard when it turned into a struggle over a gun.

At some point, the truck driver was shot. His condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities are unsure if the shooting was accidental or intentional, but say the security guard is in custody and cooperating with the investigation.