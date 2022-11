OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities in Oklahoma City say they have arrested a man who was wanted for murder in another state.

Officials say 36-year-old Broderick Carter was wanted for murder in Arkansas but has been on the run.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department about Carter possibly being in the Oklahoma City area.

Carter was ultimately found at a home in the 1300 block of N.W. 106th St. on Nov. 5.

Following a standoff, Carter was taken into custody.