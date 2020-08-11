Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to deadly shooting at apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials have arrested a teenager following a deadly shooting at an Oklahoma City apartment complex.

On Friday, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Raindance Apartments, located at N.W. 122nd and Pennsylvania Ave., after receiving reports of gunshots being heard in the area.

When police arrived at the scene, they found 22-year-old Tybreko Davis’ body in the courtyard of the apartment complex.

Investigators say it appears that Davis became involved in an altercation at the apartment complex when he was shot.

A few days after the crime, authorities say they were able to arrest a suspect in the case.

On Monday afternoon, officials arrested a 17-year-old on a charge of first-degree murder.

LATEST STORIES: