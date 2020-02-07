Police arrest 2 in connection to shots fired at Oklahoma grocery store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A mother and son were arrested after an altercation at a local grocery store led to shots fired.

Police responded to calls of a drive-by shooting on Wednesday around 11 a.m. at the Buy for Less grocery store near SW 29th and May.

Investigators say it started as an argument between two teenagers in the store that continued outside in the parking lot.

That’s when a 15-year-old got into a car with his mom. As they were driving away, he allegedly fired three shots.

“There were people in the parking lot, and anytime a gun is randomly fired, chances are someone could be hit,” Sgt. Brad Gilmore, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said. “In this situation, fortunately, no one was hit.”

Adam Solas works in the same shopping center as the grocery store and says he saw the entire thing.

“All of a sudden we hear, it sounded like three gunshots,” Solas said. “We look over there and we saw a couple of people running into the Buy For Less.”

About an hour after the shooting, police stopped a vehicle that matched the description of the one in the shooting, and that’s when they arrested the suspected shooter’s mom, 35-year-old Glenda Sanroman.

Not long after that, her son was also arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

KFOR spoke with the suspected shooter's father on the phone. He says his wife and son were only acting in self-defense because they were attacked inside the grocery store.

KFOR offered to give the suspect's dad a chance to tell us more about what happened and share their side of the story, but he declined and hung up.