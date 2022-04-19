OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities made three arrests connected to the case of a missing Texas teenager.

On Friday, the Oklahoma City Police Department released information about 15-year-old Natalie Cramer.

Cramer was reported missing from North Richland Hills, Texas.

She was last seen at a Mavericks basketball game at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on April 8. Authorities say she went to the restroom alone and never returned to her seat.

Video surveillance shows that she left the arena with an unknown man.

Officials developed information that led them to believe that she was in the Oklahoma City area.

On Monday, authorities found Cramer safe in Oklahoma City. They also made several arrests in the case.

“There have been three arrests for human trafficking that are related to her disappearance,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police arrested Karen Gonzales, Sarah Hayes, and Kenneth Nelson.