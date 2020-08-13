Police arrest hit-and-run suspect who crashed into U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The hit-and-run suspect who crashed into U.S. Senate candidate Abby Broyles has been arrested.

Griffith McClure was arrested by Oklahoma City police after he called the police department and came in for an interview on Wednesday.

The collision occurred this past weekend in northwest Oklahoma City as Broyles was driving home from dinner with a friend.

Abby Broyles

Broyles, a former KFOR reporter and anchor who is running as the Democratic nominee against U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe in the November election, released the following statement about the crash:

“I’m thankful for the hard work of the Oklahoma City police department to find the driver who hit me. I’m confident in law enforcement carrying out justice in this case. I’m still very sore; I’ve had multiple doctor visits and will have more over the next few weeks. Thankfully I have health insurance – thousands of Oklahomans do not, either because of lack of access or cost, or both. This is what we are fighting for in this campaign, but I didn’t think I would be giving a first-person example of the disparities in our healthcare system.” Abby Broyles, U.S. Senate candidate

