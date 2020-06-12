Live Now
Police: Arrest made in connection to murder of 32-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have arrested a man in connection to the shooting death of a 32-year-old man last month.

On May 24, around 9:15 p.m., police responded to a report of a deceased person near S.W. 59th and May.

When police arrived, they found the body of 32-year-old Justin Beaver.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, and police say it appeared he had been shot to death.

Police say 31-year-old Jerry Scott was arrested in connection Beaver’s murder.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on several complaints, including first-degree murder.

