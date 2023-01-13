OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they have arrested a 76-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to a child.

On Jan. 11, Oklahoma City officers were called to the 6100 block of W. Reno Ave. on an indecent exposure call.

Investigators say they were able to review surveillance footage and develop information that led them to 76-year-old Ray Partain.

Authorities say they learned that Partain also had an outstanding warrant for indecent exposure out of Creek County.

Partain was arrested on a complaint of lewd/indecent acts to a child and booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.