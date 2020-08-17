Police arrest man accused of threatening store clerk with machete

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities arrested a man after he allegedly threatened a store clerk with a machete.

On Aug. 15, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to the Lincoln Food Mart following a reported assault with a dangerous weapon.

According to the arrest affidavit, an employee of the store said that a man came into the store and wanted to buy some cigarettes. However, the alleged suspect didn’t have a credit card or cash. Instead, he wanted “to use the machine to type his credit card number in.”

When the store clerk refused to allow him to do that, the alleged suspect got upset and pulled a machete from the back of his shirt.

“The [suspect] told the [victim] that he was a paramedic and that the police wouldn’t do anything to him. The [suspect] told the [victim] that he could kill him anytime he wanted,” the affidavit stated.

Officials say the suspect walked around the store until another customer bought him some cigarettes. At that point, the employee said the man left and broke the front door.

As the officer was typing up the report in his patrol car, he spotted 36-year-old Anthony Miles going to the store and he noticed a machete come from the back of his shirt.

Immediately, police arrested Miles, who was wearing a paramedic badge.

“The [suspect] said that he was special forces medic. The [suspect] said he was a rapper and told me to call ‘Trump,'” the report stated.

Miles was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or in disguise.

