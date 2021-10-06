Police arrest man wanted for stealing Oklahoma ambulance

BOSWELL, Okla. (KFOR) – The search for an accused ambulance thief has finally come to an end.

In early March, paramedics in Choctaw County rushed to a home in Sopher after receiving a 911 call about a medical emergency.

As medics were treating the patient inside the home, a thief jumped into the ambulance and took off with it.

Officials say the suspect abandoned the ambulance a short distance away after stealing medication and supplies.

As a result of the theft, a family member had to rush the patient to a hospital in Texas. Sadly, he died on the way to the hospital.

Now, officials say they have made an arrest in the case.

On Monday morning, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police arrested Reid Jordan at a home in Boswell.

Jordan was wanted on complaints of second-degree murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, and malicious injury to property.