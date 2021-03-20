Police identify driver in chase involving stolen Frito-Lay truck

A stolen Frito-Lay truck was involved in a pursuit that led police from a Circle K in Oklahoma City to S 30th and E Southgate Road, southeast of Enid (Photo via OKCPD).

UPDATE: The driver of the stolen vehicle has been identified as 34-year-old Joshua Karpe. Karpe was taken into custody by the Oklahoma City Police Department and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One suspect is in custody after a long-distance police chase involving a stolen Frito-Lay truck.

The vehicle was stolen Saturday morning at a Circle K near NW 39th and N May. The pursuit ended near S 30th and E Southgate Road, southeast of Enid.

Police say at least one county vehicle was hit during the chase.

At some point, an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper fired shots at the vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with KFOR as more information is released.

Latest Stories